GHY Culture, Oxley, HRnetGroup buy back shares

FOR the 4 trading sessions over the span of Jul 8 to 14, the Straits Times Index lost 1.2 per cent. The Singapore market was closed on Jul 11 for Hari Raya Haji. Over the same period, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI was up 0.1 per cent, the Hang Seng Index lost 4.1 per cent, while the Nikkei 225 gained 0.6 per cent.