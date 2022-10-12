Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

GI Genius named to FORTUNE 2022 Change the World list



12.10.2022 / 06:00 GMT/BST



Dublin, Ireland 12 October 2022: COSMO Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN, XETRA: C43) (Cosmo) announced today that Medtronic, its global partner for GI Genius, published a media release that GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module has been named to the prestigious FORTUNE 2022 Change the World list. Today, the GI Genius module is the first commercially available computer-aided detection system using AI to help physicians detect polyps and flag signs of colon cancer. The module is poised to have a world-changing impact in the fight against colorectal cancer and improve patient outcomes by assisting physicians in identifying polyps they might otherwise miss, hence the prestigious award.

Alessandro Della Chà, CEO of Cosmo, commented: It is an absolute honor to have GI Genius selected for this prominent recognition. We are excited to see GI Genius at the forefront of innovation and making a difference to patients lives. Please read full details in Medtronics press release here. Upcoming Calendar of Events Credit Suisse Equity Forum Switzerland November 16, 2022 Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference November 15-17, 2022 Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum, Frankfurt November 28-30, 2022 About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders and improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has recently entered into a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of GI Genius its artificial intelligence device for use in coloscopies and GI procedures. Cosmo has licensed Aemcolo® to Red Hill Biopharma Ltd. for the US and has licensed Relafalk® to Dr. Falk Gmbh for the EU and other countries. For additional information on Cosmo and its products please visit the Companys website: www.cosmopharma.com Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Cosmo does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Cosmo and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. Contact: Cosmo

