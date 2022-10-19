GI OnDEMAND Announces Partnership with Trellus Health Enabling Gastroenterology Practices Nationwide to Provide Coordinated and Personalized Psychosocial and Nutritional Support for all Patients w...

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GI OnDEMAND®, gastroenterology's leading multidisciplinary virtual integrated care platform today announced a partnership with Trellus Health, the creator of the leading digitally delivered Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) resilience driven self-management solution for all patients with IBD.

GI OnDEMAND, a joint venture between the American College of Gastroenterology and Gastro Girl, Inc., will now offer access to the Trellus scientifically validated resilience training and self-management programs, to all GI OnDEMAND and ACG members nationwide. Members will now be able to offer their patients the much-needed holistic wrap around services to help support providers and patients in between office visits wherever and whenever they need it. Trellus coordinates and delivers personalized behavioral, emotional, and nutritional support to patients with IBD via digital solutions and remote access to an expert resilience training team of coaches, dietitians, and nurse educators all while leaving the clinical care to their health care providers. The suite of Trellus programs empowers patients to live healthier and more fulfilling lives, effectively self-manage their condition, adhere to treatment plans, and engage in effective interactions with their health care team.

"Trellus represents a paradigm shift in the way that we support patients with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis incorporating a whole-person methodology that has, to date, been missing from the collective approach," said Marla Dubinsky, MD, CEO and Co-Founder Trellus Health. "Trellus reflects the learnings, frustrations and passion that has resulted from the nearly 25 years both Dr Laurie Keefer and I have dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with IBD. At Trellus we hope to empower patients to master the art of self-management, manage their IBD with confidence, and improve health outcomes at a significantly lower cost."

"GI OnDEMAND expands a provider's ability to deliver a first in class patient self-management solution for IBD. All patients have access to a digitally delivered, resilience-based, self-management training program developed and validated at Mount Sinai (NY) to help your patients take charge of their health needs, access behavioral and emotional support in between office visits and experience better outcomes," said William Chey, MD, FACG, of the University of Michigan and Senior Director, Nutrition and Behavioral Health Services, GI OnDEMAND. "This is exactly what our GI patients need."

"Our partnership with Trellus Health reflects a mutual a passion for taking a multidisciplinary approach to patient care and an unwavering mission to make digestive health expertise, resources and support accessible to everyone," said Jacqueline Gaulin, Founder, Chief Strategy Officer, Gastro Girl/GI OnDEMAND. "We look forward to working together with the Trellus team to further expand the awareness and reach of the Trellus IBD program so all patients with IBD have access to this personalized and evidence-based program that gives them the tools and the team to better manage their health and live well physically, emotionally and socially."

GI OnDEMAND is a joint venture between the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) and Gastro Girl, Inc. As gastroenterology's multidisciplinary virtual care platform, GI OnDEMAND brings the full-ecosystem of GI experts, resources and support together for GI clinicians and patients. GI OnDEMAND makes it easier for GI practices to adopt a virtual integrated care model and amplify the expertise and value the practice brings to patients with access to vetted GI expert registered dietitians, GI psychologists, as well as genetic testing and expert genetic counseling. GI OnDEMAND also features telehealth capabilities, access to evidence-based educational programs. Learn more giondemand.com

Trellus Health (LSE: TRLS) is the first resilience based digital health company focused on the intersection of chronic illness and mental health. Trellus Health integrates its proprietary resilience-based methodology with the technology, tools and team to deliver a whole-person technology-enhanced experience that results in relieving disease burden, building self-management skills and promoting individual health behaviors that enable thriving in the face of a chronic condition. Through its TrellusElevate™ connected health platform and companion App, the company addresses both physical and behavioral health together, in context, to improve outcomes and reduce healthcare costs across the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company is initially focused on Inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD"), which includes the chronic incurable conditions of Crohn's Disease and ulcerative colitis, and shortly irritable bowel syndrome ("IBS") given the similar health behaviors between the two chronic digestive conditions and the common need of a self-management solution so patients can take change of their health.

The TrellusElevate™ platform is the Company's proprietary connected health platform that incorporates the GRITT™ methodology and learnings on resilience from clinical research and practice conducted at the Mount Sinai IBD Center for more than five years. This proprietary, resilience-driven methodology has been scientifically validated to demonstrate meaningful improvements in patient outcomes, 71% reduction in Emergency Department (A&E) visits, and 94% reduction in unplanned hospitalizations, which the directors of the Company believe indicates the potential for significant cost savings for healthcare payers. Patients with IBD treated using the methodology also experienced a 49% reduction in required opioid use and a 73% reduction in corticosteroid use 12 months following starting the program. Source: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1542356521012258 ).

The Company was founded by Mount Sinai faculty members Marla C. Dubinsky, MD and Laurie Keefer, PhD, both with decades of combined experience in IBD and psychogastroenterology, respectively. Trellus Health's patent-pending GRITT™ resilience assessment and personalized resilience training methodology was developed and validated at the Mount Sinai Health System to build resilience and wellness for improved outcomes at lower cost.

Founded in 1932, the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) is an organization with an international membership of over 17,000 individuals from 86 countries. The College's vision is to be the preeminent professional organization that champions the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive disorders, serving as a beacon to guide the delivery of the highest quality, compassionate, and evidence-based patient care. The mission of the College is to enhance the ability of our members to provide world class care to patients with digestive disorders and advance the profession through excellence and innovation based upon the pillars of Patient Care, Education, Scientific Investigation, Advocacy and Practice Management.www.gi.org

Gastro Girl, Inc., is a patient-centric health company that empowers individuals to achieve optimal digestive health. Since 2016 Gastro Girl has served as the official patient education partner of The American College of Gastroenterology (ACG). Gastro Girl and ACG expanded this partnership in 2019 to make digestive health expertise, resources and support available to everyone via GI OnDEMAND. In addition to connecting patients to GI experts— including gastroenterologists, registered dietitians, and psychologists via GI OnDEMAND, Gastro Girl delivers actionable and evidence-based health information and resources to help everyone achieve better health, including the Gastro Girl Podcast. gastrogirl.com

