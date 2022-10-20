GI OnDEMAND Partnership with Mindset Health/Nerva Makes It Easy for Gastroenterology Practices Nationwide to Deliver Gut-Directed Hypnotherapy to Their IBS Patients

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GI OnDEMAND ®, gastroenterology's leading multidisciplinary virtual integrated care platform today announced a partnership with Mindset Health, the creator of Nerva, a 6-week gut-directed hypnotherapy program, delivered through a mobile app to help patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) better manage their symptoms.

GI OnDEMAND, a joint venture between the American College of Gastroenterology and Gastro Girl, Inc., now provides GI OnDEMAND and ACG members nationwide an evidence-based program to deliver gut-directed hypnotherapy to their IBS patients.

"Given the multifactorial nature of IBS, a multidisciplinary approach that includes brain-gut behavioral therapies is critical for many patients," said Megan Riehl, PsyD, of the University of Michigan and Director, Behavioral Health Services, GI OnDEMAND. "Direct access to a GI psychologist remains limited and has been a significant barrier to receiving this evidence-based care. Providers now have a trusted solution for access issues with an excellent product. Nerva is a self-directed digital therapeutic with proven benefits that patients will find easy to use and effective."

Nerva's breakthrough program was designed by Dr. Simone Peters, a world-leading Gastroenterology Researcher and Gut-Directed Hypnotherapist, whose groundbreaking study at Monash University uncovered that gut-directed hypnotherapy is just as effective as the 'gold standard' low FODMAP diet in helping patients with IBS manage their gastrointestinal symptoms. 1

"Nerva presents an exciting opportunity to provide app-delivered gut-directed hypnotherapy to IBS patients from the comfort of their own homes," said Dr. Simone Peters, Head of Clinical Content, Nerva/Mindset Health; Adjunct Research Fellow, Department of Gastroenterology, Monash University; and Founder & Managing Director, Mind + Gut Clinic.

"Nerva's durable effects on overall and individual gastrointestinal symptoms are similar to those observed with the low FODMAP diet and those seen in face-to-face trials. Despite high rates of efficacy, gut-directed hypnotherapy has long been inaccessible due to limited numbers of GI psychologists, long waitlists and high costs associated with therapy, but Nerva provides an exciting solution to these overcome these barriers. I look forward to working tirelessly with GI OnDEMAND to enable the widespread use of Nerva to some 1 billion + IBS sufferers worldwide."

About GI OnDEMAND®

GI OnDEMAND is a joint venture between the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) and Gastro Girl, Inc. As gastroenterology's multidisciplinary virtual care platform, GI OnDEMAND brings the full-ecosystem of GI experts, resources and support together for GI clinicians and patients. GI OnDEMAND makes it easier for GI practices to adopt a virtual integrated care model and amplify the expertise and value the practice brings to patients with access to vetted GI expert registered dietitians, GI psychologists, as well as genetic testing and expert genetic counseling. GI OnDEMAND also features telehealth capabilities, access to evidence-based educational programs. Learn more giondemand.com

About Mindset Health/Nerva

Since 2019, Mindset Health has helped over 100,000 people learn to self-manage their health by making evidence-backed hypnotherapy accessible to everyone from their phone. Mindset Health works with world-leading researchers and healthcare associations to bring digital therapeutics for underserved health conditions to the world. Partnering with Dr. Simone Peters, Nerva was created to increase access to one of the most effective options for IBS patients; gut-directed hypnotherapy. Together, they're on a mission to empower a billion people to manage their health by unlocking the power of the mind. www.mindsethealth.com

About the American College of Gastroenterology

Founded in 1932, the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) is an organization with an international membership of over 17,000 individuals from 86 countries. The College's vision is to be the preeminent professional organization that champions the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive disorders, serving as a beacon to guide the delivery of the highest quality, compassionate, and evidence-based patient care. The mission of the College is to enhance the ability of our members to provide world class care to patients with digestive disorders and advance the profession through excellence and innovation based upon the pillars of Patient Care, Education, Scientific Investigation, Advocacy and Practice Management.www.gi.org

About Gastro Girl

Gastro Girl, Inc., is a patient-centric health company that empowers individuals to achieve optimal digestive health. Since 2016 Gastro Girl has served as the official patient education partner of The American College of Gastroenterology (ACG). Gastro Girl and ACG expanded this partnership in 2019 to make digestive health expertise, resources and support available to everyone via GI OnDEMAND. In addition to connecting patients to GI experts— including gastroenterologists, registered dietitians, and psychologists via GI OnDEMAND, Gastro Girl delivers actionable and evidence-based health information and resources to help everyone achieve better health, including the Gastro Girl Podcast.gastrogirl.com

