GIAC Certifications Launches Remote Proctoring

BETHESDA, Md., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GIAC Certifications, known for providing the highest standard in cyber security certifications, recognizes the significant role that technology is playing in all our lives at this unique point in time. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions around the world, including the mandatory closure of testing centers. Adapting to this new normal, GIAC today announced its partnership with ProctorU, a well-known and trusted exam delivery service, to offer remote exam delivery.

Beginning May 18, 2020, our customers can take their GIAC Certification exams remotely, proctored from wherever they are. With SANS Institute also now offering 100% online training via its OnDemand and new Live Online platforms, GIAC's launch of remote proctoring means our customer community can now train and certify from any location, at any time after scheduling.

GIAC is committed to delivering the same quality, high-value exams and outcomes that our customers and community expects. With remote proctoring, GIAC is able to provide a safe environment for customers to thoroughly prepare for and take a GIAC exam.

The transition of GIAC exams to ProctorU will roll out in phases starting in mid-May. Scheduling availability will initially be limited due to transitional testing and prioritization of deadlines, but exam scheduling will be available at full capacity beginning on June 1.

"This critical service allows our customers to complete their certification examinations from the comfort and safety of their home," says Scott Cassity, Managing Director, GIAC Certifications. "Remote delivery also gives practitioners flexibility to take certification exams as soon as they're prepared, ensuring minimal impact to the security of our nations, businesses, and infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic. GIAC remains committed to helping our customers validate their cybersecurity knowledge and skills in the continuously evolving cybersecurity environment."

More information will follow closer to launch.

About GIAC Certifications

GIAC Certifications is a cyber security certification body featuring over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in information security. GIAC has issued over 132,000 cyber security certifications since it was founded in 1999. Eleven GIAC certifications are accredited under the IEC/ISO/ANSI 17024 quality standard for certifying bodies. (www.GIAC.org)

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

