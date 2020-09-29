Giant Food Pledges $500,000 to DMV-Area Organizations That Support Racial Equality

LANDOVER, Md., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announced today a commitment of $500,000 to support long-standing community partner organizations and local HBCUs. Funding will be directed to these partners to support their work and engagement to address equity across efforts in education, mentorships, programming and nutrition for children and adults.

"At Giant Food we support the efforts our community members and partners are taking to work to drive lasting change in equality and justice," said Ira Kress, President of Giant. "Healthy food, education and access to mentorship are critical, and that's why we're committed to standing alongside these organizations to support our neighbors with these efforts."

The $500,000 in funds will be distributed as follows:

$350,000 , or $50,000 to each of the following of Giant's long-standing nonprofit partners that focus on educational programming, mentorship and nutrition reaching African American communities :

, or to each of the following of Giant's long-standing that focus on : Big Brothers Big Sisters of the National Capital Area



Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington



Common Threads



Community Youth Advance



Greater Baltimore Urban League



Greater Washington Urban League



US Dream Academy

$150,000 has been allocated to programming partnerships for local HBCUs in the greater Washington D.C. area.

"The support we receive from Giant Food is instrumental in our ability to cultivate the next generation of leaders," said Gabrielle Webster, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington. "Giant Food was the catalyst to our partnership with Blessings in a Basket which has enabled us to provide over 2,400 meals monthly to our members during this critical time. Most recently, they have become the program sponsor for our Teen Takeover initiative which focuses on character development, workforce development, healthy lifestyles, and community. Despite the chaos surrounding our youth, we are able to provide safe spaces to thrive and grow, due to this wonderful partnership."

"Recurring inequities and inequality in our community have played a starring role in the midst of these trying times, especially in Baltimore, amidst the global and racial pandemics that plague our world today," said Tiffany Majors, President & CEO of Greater Baltimore Urban League. "Global corporations are waking up to the atrocious lack of diversity, inclusion, and systematic corporate employment discrimination within their companies. I am confident that we have an opportunity to change and re-define the role that global business plays in confronting racial inequality and re-imagining the future and we are glad to partner with Giant Food in making a change that creates a better 'America" for all.'"

"The Greater Washington Urban League is delighted to have Giant as a strategic partner, leading by example and going beyond the metaphor in addressing racial equity and inclusion," said George H. Lambert, Jr., President & CEO of Greater Washington Urban League.

"US Dream Academy is honored to partner with Giant Food to deepen our relationship in the community and implement collaborative strategies to ensure access and opportunities for Black youth who have historically been subjected to racial inequities that have robbed them of their childhood and opportunities to reach their fullest potential as adults," said C. Diane Wallace Booker, Esq., Chief Strategy Officer & Executive Vice President of US Dream Academy. "This partnership represents true collaboration across corporate and non-profit entities to reimagine a fairer and more equitable community for all of our youth and adults."

Internally, Giant continues to support and value the diversity of its associates and remains committed to fostering an open and welcoming environment. Giant offers annual engagement surveys, Business Resource Groups, diversity and inclusion focus groups and associate councils.

Giant's investment is part of a $5 million commitment made by parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, to support racial equality and diversity and inclusion efforts. Later this year, Giant will issue its first Better Neighbor Report to share the impact made locally through its year-round community giving. To learn more about Giant's efforts to support local community members, visit Giantfood.com.

