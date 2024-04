Giant Leap For Apple? New Leak Of iPhone 16 Lineup Confirms Recent Rumors About Screen Sizes And Camera Bump

Frequent leaker Sonny Dickson on Sunday shared a photo revealing the screen sizes for the upcoming Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 16 lineup, along with details about the camera bump.What Happened: Dickson took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared an image, which appears to showcase the dummy models of the upcoming iPhone series, reiterating rumors about gigantic iPhone 16 Pro Max sizes. As per the image, the standard iPhone 16 will retain the 6.1-inch screen size, while the Pro model will feature a 6.3-inch screen. The Plus model will maintain the traditional 6.7-inch screen, but the iPhone Pro Max will have a larger 6.9-inch screen.The photo also suggests that the next Pro and Pro Max models will be slightly wider than the regular and Plus sizes, a trend that was also observed in the iPhone 15 lineup. ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel