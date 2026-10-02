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02.10.2026 14:47:47

Gias Foods Recalls Bettergoods Pasta Sold At Walmart Over Listeria Risk

(RTTNews) - New York-based Gias Foods, Inc. is recalling all lots of Bettergoods pasta Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine sold at Walmart stores, citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall was initiated after a routine sampling program conducted by the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services revealed that the finished product may contain the bacteria.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

However, no illnesses have been reported to date.

The recalled product is frozen and packaged in 22-ounce yellow plastic packaging with UPC No. 194346442706.

The Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine was distributed at Walmart stores across the United States.

The company has ceased distribution of the product as the FDA and Gias Foods continue their investigation into what caused the problem.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

In early September, Walmart called back a batch of Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend sold in 16 states citing that the frozen fruit might be contaminated with E. coli O145:H28.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

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