Gibbs Gardens' 376-acre paradise puts the 'magnificent' in May

BALL GROUND, Ga., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no single word grand enough to describe Gibbs Gardens in May. The English language is just not equipped to describe this 376-acre paradise with its vast and incredible displays of flowering plants, shrubs and trees, artfully planted among rolling hills with waterfalls, ponds and streams.

Jim Gibbs, garden owner, designer and developer, "paints" his masterpieces with flowers. His artistic plant and landscape designs create beautiful vistas and views in every direction:

Deep-blue water iris—thriving in the Japanese Gardens' many ponds—attract butterflies, dragonflies and birds. Collections of hand-carved Japanese lanterns and unique boulders provide an ingenious contrast with Japanese Maples and bonsai-shaped evergreens.

Acres of blossoming Flanders Poppies in vivid shades of salmon, orange and red compliment blue, lavender, purple and white larkspur and bright orange butterfly weed in the Monarch Butterfly Wildflower Garden. Thousands of travel-savvy monarchs are expected to visit this garden in May on their migration from Mexico to Canada.

A rainbow of annuals, perennials, azaleas, foxglove and hydrangea come into May bloom in the upper gardens. Nearby the most amazing 100-foot-long "walk-through" trellis will be covered with New Dawn blush pink roses.

Honored for excellence

Recognized as one of the Thirteen Best Botanical Gardens in America and recently named the top garden in Georgia by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Gibbs Gardens always has something new in bloom. The five feature gardens and 21 seasonal collections gardens offer unique and continuous delights for garden lovers of all interests. To learn more about Gibbs Gardens go to gibbsgardens.com.

