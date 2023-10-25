Gibbs Gardens: Autumn Wonderland with Vibrant Amber Foliage

More than 3,000 Japanese Maples, over 100 varieties

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With wooded hillsides creating views of autumn-hued foliage from every angle, Gibbs Gardens' vast 376 acres is transformed into a vibrant amber-gold wonderland. Hundreds of dwarf burning bush throughout the gardens introduce brilliant red color. Maple trees, dogwoods, crape myrtle and companion plants like Calycanthus—with brilliant yellow foliage—add to the lush autumn color.

The 40-acre Japanese Garden — believed to be the largest Japanese Garden in the country.

There are more than 3,000 Japanese maples at Gibbs Gardens. Jim Gibbs, the owner/designer/developer of Gibbs Gardens, started creating his Japanese Gardens in 1985—and he never stopped adding to its beauty. The 40-acre garden—believed to be the largest Japanese Garden in the country—has nine ponds, authentic hand-carved Japanese lanterns and a Japanese Zigzag bridge.

"I was determined to keep faith with traditional Japanese design elements when I created the garden," explains Gibbs. "I added this symbolic feature—including three very important turns—to our garden. In ancient times many believed evil spirits could only travel in straight lines. Travelers crossing a marsh on the zigzag bridge, so the story goes, were protected because evil spirits couldn't follow them around the angles of the zigzag bridge."

Gibbs plants hundreds of Japanese Maples each year to add new varieties—now over 100—shapes and shades of gold, red and amber colors throughout the gardens. Some are propagated from seedlings in the gardens, others are select cultivars like Ryusen, a weeping form of Japanese Maple that turns brilliant shades of orange and red late in the autumn. A favorite selection Acer palmatum 'Sango-kaku,' is also known as the coral bark maple for its unique bark, especially evident on new growth.

Japanese maples, planted by the hundreds each year, continue a tradition of adding new and exciting colors throughout the gardens. "These ornamental trees display beautiful foliage in the spring, summer and fall. Every year we add more to the collection," said Gibbs.

The Japanese Gardens, in particular, provide a feast for the senses: The sound of waterfalls, birds singing and leaves rustling in the breeze, the texture of evergreens, Japanese maples and the silken-still surface of a pond on a perfect fall day.

"Jim Gibbs doesn't do things in a small way. Working tirelessly, he transformed acres of wooded hills into Gibbs Gardens—a worldclass marriage of plants and design." ("Light Up the Land," by Steve Bender, Southern Living magazine, Nov. 2013.)

A World-Class Garden Experience

Honored with the National Garden Clubs' Award of Excellence, Gibbs Gardens was described as "a worldclass destination garden by Southern Living magazine. Gibbs Gardens was named one of the "Thirteen Best Botanical Gardens in America," "2020 Best American Botanical Gardens," one of the "World's 10 Best Places to See Daffodils," and "a top garden in Georgia" by the Atlanta Journal Constitution and Explore Georgia. To learn more about Gibbs Gardens go to gibbsgardens.com. and other wildflowers

Contact:

Carol Skapinetz

carol@gibbsgardens.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gibbs-gardens-autumn-wonderland-with-vibrant-amber-foliage-301967107.html

SOURCE Gibbs Gardens