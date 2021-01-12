+++ Mit Plus500 mehr über Kryptowährungen und CFDs erfahren!** +++-w-
12.01.2021 02:00:00

Gibraltar BSN Launches Live Chat for Real-Time Customer Service

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad ("Gibraltar BSN") today launched a live chat service on its corporate website to provide immediate and personalised support to its customers.

CEO Rangam Bir answering a customer’s query on the live chat From left to right: Susan Ong - Chief Marketing Officer, Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad; Chua Kim Soon - Chief Operations Officer, Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad; Rangam Bir - President & Chief Executive Officer, Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad; Lee Kok Wah - Chief Financial Officer, Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad

The live chat is available during operating hours and enables customers to obtain real-time information on their policies, latest products, and other pertinent information directly from a Customer Care Representative.

President and Chief Executive Officer Rangam Bir said, "We are pleased to elevate our customer experience with the launch of our live chat. Our data insights demonstrate that today's customers prefer digital communication and the live chat allows us to seamlessly connect with customers in real-time while delivering quality service."

The launch of the live chat complements the life insurer's other customer touchpoints such as its customer service call centre and GINA (Gibraltar INtelligent Assistant), an automated Chatbot providing instant customer service on WhatsApp 24-7. 

Bir added, "Our customers' strong response to the launch of our digital initiatives supports our belief that going fully digital is the way forward. Today, almost all of our customer communication is paperless, 96% of premium payments are made digitally, and over 85% of policies are delivered digitally on WhatsApp. We will be advancing to an AI Chatbot in the near future and will continue leveraging digital to deliver superior customer service, increase customer engagement, and strengthen brand loyalty."

In light of its digital accomplishments such as the introduction of the country's first WhatsApp e-Policy delivery system and partnership with Boost Malaysia to allow premium payments via Boost's mobile e-wallet app, Gibraltar BSN was named Malaysia's Digital Insurer of the Year by regional insurance publication InsuranceAsia News in 2019.

For more information please visit: www.gibraltarbsn.com 

For more information, please contact:

Sharie Elina Ibrahim

Brandon Luke Valladares

Head, Corporate Communications

Sr. Executive, Corporate Communications

Tel      : (03) 2298 2038

Tel     : (03) 2298 2039

Email : sharie.ibrahim@gibraltarbsn.com

Email : brandon.valladares@gibraltarbsn.com

 

SOURCE Gibraltar BSN

