Gibraltar BSN Launches Live Chat for Real-Time Customer Service

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad ("Gibraltar BSN") today launched a live chat service on its corporate website to provide immediate and personalised support to its customers.

The live chat is available during operating hours and enables customers to obtain real-time information on their policies, latest products, and other pertinent information directly from a Customer Care Representative.

President and Chief Executive Officer Rangam Bir said, "We are pleased to elevate our customer experience with the launch of our live chat. Our data insights demonstrate that today's customers prefer digital communication and the live chat allows us to seamlessly connect with customers in real-time while delivering quality service."

The launch of the live chat complements the life insurer's other customer touchpoints such as its customer service call centre and GINA (Gibraltar INtelligent Assistant), an automated Chatbot providing instant customer service on WhatsApp 24-7.

Bir added, "Our customers' strong response to the launch of our digital initiatives supports our belief that going fully digital is the way forward. Today, almost all of our customer communication is paperless, 96% of premium payments are made digitally, and over 85% of policies are delivered digitally on WhatsApp. We will be advancing to an AI Chatbot in the near future and will continue leveraging digital to deliver superior customer service, increase customer engagement, and strengthen brand loyalty."

In light of its digital accomplishments such as the introduction of the country's first WhatsApp e-Policy delivery system and partnership with Boost Malaysia to allow premium payments via Boost's mobile e-wallet app, Gibraltar BSN was named Malaysia's Digital Insurer of the Year by regional insurance publication InsuranceAsia News in 2019.

For more information please visit: www.gibraltarbsn.com

