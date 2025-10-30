Gibraltar Industries Aktie
Gibraltar Industries Q3 Earnings Decline, Announces FY25 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK), Thursday announced its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025.
Net income declined 1.8 percent, to $33.2 million or $1.11 a share, from $33.8 million or $1.10 a share in the previous year.
On adjusted basis, earnings totaled $34 million or $1.14 a share compared to last year's $35.3 million or $1.15 a share.
On average, analysts estimated earnings of $1.21 a share for the quarter.
Net sales increased to $310.9 million from $277.1 million in the prior year quarter.
The company anticipates net sales in between $1.15 billion and $1.175 billion, earnings in between $3.67 and $3.77 per share, and adjusted earnings in between $4.20 and $4.30 per share for the full year 2025.
On average, analysts see earnings of $4.29, and revenue of $1.17 billion for the fiscal year 2025.
Currently, ROCK is trading at $66.68, down 0.66 percent on the Nasdaq.
