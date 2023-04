Gibraltar Puts a Big Freeze on Crypto in Search for Missing $43 Million

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Maybe we should rename it The Blockchain of Gibraltar.The British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar froze the assets of some of the world's largest crypto exchanges Tuesday in an attempt to locate $43 million in missing funds from a now liquidated trader. The crackdown comes as the Iberian peninsula tries to reestablish itself as a crypto city upon a hill.Continue reading