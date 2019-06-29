Gibson Announces World Premiere Of New 'Joan Jett ES 339'

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- By leveraging its iconic past and leaning into the innovative future, Gibson , the legitimate leader in professional instruments proudly presents the Joan Jett ES-339 in Wine Red. Calling on nearly two years of touring research and development with Joan, the signature Joan Jett ES-339 guitar premieres as Gibsonapproaches the next era of shaping sound for past, present and future generations. See Authorized GibsonDealers for information and visit: www.gibson.com.

Joan Jett is anicon for all that is righteous in rock 'n' roll. From her pioneering spirit, to her visionary outlook on what it means to be an artist, Joancontinues to inspire human beings from all walks of life. The new Joan Jett ES-339 guitar features a thermally-engineered chambered maple centerblock and thermally-engineered Adirondack Spruce bracing, a radical first for Gibson ES guitars. The control assembly is hand-wired with Orange Drop capacitors and is paired with our Burstbucker 2 and Burstbucker 3 humbucking pickups. From sweet to rude, the tonal capabilities of the Joan Jett ES-339 guitar are truly limitless. The stunning AAA figured maple veneers are finished in Wine Red for a look that will always make a statement. The Joan Jett ES-339 will be produced in a very limited run of only 150 guitars available worldwide, with the first 50 hand-signed by Joan. Each instrument will come with a Gibson Joan Jett Signature hardshell case and custom Joan Jett certificate of authenticity. Listen and stream Joan Jett & the Blackhearts music at: https://blackheart.com/listen.

Download photos and spec sheet: Here.

Watch and share Joan Jett's interview and guitar demo: Here.

"I have witnessed first-hand the love and personal handcrafting that goes into each of these guitars," explains Joan Jett. "I'm so very proud my signature 339 is one of the last designed and produced in Memphis and amongst the first from Gibson Nashville."

Watch and share the clip as Joan Jett talks about her new Joan Jett ES-339: Here.

Catch Joan Jettand the Blackhearts on tour this summer for headlining dates as well as performances with Heart and Elle King at: https://joanjett.com/tour/.

For more information on Joan Jett, visit:

JOANJETT.COM | TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

For more information onGibson:

GIBSON.COM | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE

About Joan Jett & the Blackhearts :

Joan Jett is an originator, an innovator, and a visionary. As the leader of the hard- rocking Blackhearts, with whom she has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she's had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover." Her independent record label, Blackheart Records, was founded in 1980 after she was rejected by no less than 23 labels. Blackheart is one of the longest running indie labels and continues to give voice to new bands. Jett has acted in movies and television, including 1987's Light Of Day, and in a Tony-nominated Broadway musical, The Rocky Horror Show. She has appeared on such acclaimed television shows as "Oprah" (the last season) and "Law and Order."

As a producer, she has overseen albums by Bikini Kill, Circus Lupus, as well as the Germs' LA punk masterpiece, GI .

Since co-founding the Runaways, the pioneering all-girl punk quintet, at age 15, Jett's determination and drive have kept her in the public eye. Jett was able to see her story told in The Runaways, the film based on (lead singer of The Runaways) Cherie Currie's book Neon Angel starring Kristen Stewartas Jett, and her fellow A-lister Dakota Fanningas Currie. Jett was close to the project: She served as an executive producer. Jett and the Blackhearts released their latest record, Unvarnished , in 2013 and continue touring the globe to throngs of adoring fans.

Joan Jett has spent her lifetime breaking barriers and challenging expectations--this is, after all, a woman who is both a spokesperson for PETA and a devoted supporter of the U.S. Military. She's fought hard for all of her historic accomplishments, yet she remains humble and appreciative.

"I've had a blessed career," she says. "I consider myself so lucky to have been able to do things my own way."

About Gibson :

Gibson Brands, the world's most iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for more than 100 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, Gibson Brands has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson Brands portfolio includes Gibson, the number one guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, Kramer, Steinberger and Gibson Pro Audio division brands Cerwin Vega, KRK Systems and Stanton. Gibson Brands is dedicated to quality, innovation and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by Gibson Brands. Learn more athttp://www.gibson.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gibson-announces-world-premiere-of-new-joan-jett-es-339-300878195.html

SOURCE Gibson