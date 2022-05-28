|
28.05.2022 01:57:00
Gibson Wins Historic And Definitive Ruling On Its Iconic Guitar Shapes and Trademarks
Court Ruling By Jury Asserts Validity of Gibson Trademarks -- Deems Them Not Generic -- Putting Gibson In A Position To Own Their Legacy Innovations And Be Future Focused
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The court's decision by jury today, to uphold Gibson'slong-established and well-recognized trademarks for Gibson'sinnovative and iconic guitar shapes is a win for Gibson and the music community at large. The court found that the Gibson Trademarks are valid, the Gibson shapes are not generic, and the defendants were guilty of both infringement and counterfeiting. Gibson is very pleased with the outcome after years of simply trying to protect their brand and business through well recognized intellectual property rights, rights that have been Gibson's for decades.
Gibson's guitar shapes are iconic and now are firmly protected for the past, present, and future. From a broader perspective, this court decision is also a win for Gibson Fans, Artists, Dealers, and related Partnerswhoexpect and deserve authenticity. Not to mention for all of the iconic American brands that have invested in meaningful innovation and continued protection, only to see it diluted with unauthorized and often illegitimate knock-offs. Gibson can now focus attention on continuing to leverage its iconic past, and invest in future innovation, with confidence.
