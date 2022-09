GIC, Funds Managed By Oak Street To Acquire STORE Capital In All-cash Deal

(RTTNews) - STORE Capital Corp. (STOR) and GIC, a global institutional investor in partnership with Oak Street, a Division of Blue Owl, one of the largest net lease investors, said they have entered into a definitive agreement under which GIC and funds managed by Oak Street will acquire STORE Capital in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $14 billion. STORE Capital stockholders will receive $32.25 per share in cash. Upon completion, STORE Capital's common stock will no longer be listed on the NYSE.

STORE Capital will declare and pay its third quarter cash dividend in the ordinary course.

The merger agreement includes a 30-day go-shop period that will expire on October 15, 2022.

Shares of STORE Capital Corp. are up 21% in pre-market trade on Thursday.