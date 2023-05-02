|
02.05.2023 15:17:00
GID Announces Acquisition of 237k+ sq ft Industrial Warehouse in Orlando, FL
ORLANDO, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GID, a real estate owner and fiduciary that invests in multiple asset classes, has announced the acquisition of an industrial portfolio in Orlando's South Orange submarket. The acquisition adds over 237,000 square feet of industrial space to the firm's industrial platform.
The portfolio comprises three buildings and is 100 percent leased to 14 tenants, including the United States Postal Service. The building locations are: 10425 S. Orange Avenue, 523 W. Grant Street, and 444 27th Street.
The building at 10425 S. Orange offers uncommon amenities for comparable shallow bay buildings in the region, including a guard shack and gated truck court, fully fenced perimeter, a heavy-duty backup generator, heavy power, and a large truck-court with trailer parking.
GID plans to update the building exteriors and repave the parking lots, among other improvements.
To learn more about GID Industrial, visit www.gid.com/invest/industrial.
About GID
GID is a leading real estate investment and management firm that operates a diverse portfolio of multifamily, industrial, and mixed-use developments across the United States. With over 60 years of experience across multiple asset classes, GID is an established real estate private equity investor and fiduciary supported by an integrated operating platform with approximately 53,000 multifamily units and over 27M square feet of industrial and commercial space of assets under management. The company also launched a credit platform in 2022 that aims to provide commercial real estate debt solutions for institutional borrowers.
With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York City, and San Francisco, GID employs over 1,200 real estate professionals and operates an expansive portfolio of existing and under-development properties valued at over $29.71 billion as of March 2023.
1. Assets Under Management is calculated in compliance with the definition for Assets Under Management ("AUM") prescribed in INREV's Global Definitions Database.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gid-announces-acquisition-of-237k-sq-ft-industrial-warehouse-in-orlando-fl-301812790.html
SOURCE GID Real Estate
