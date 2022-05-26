Gideon launches Casey, the autonomous case picking and process optimization solution

Casey is a complete solution pairing collaborative AMRs and optimization software, helping companies manage labor shortages and surging demand

ZAGREB, Croatia and DOVER, Del, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gideon, the robotics and AI solutions company, today introduced Casey, the autonomous case picking and process optimization solution.

The new solution helps companies manage the severe labor shortages and surging e-commerce demand by automating and optimizing manual case picking. The rise of e-commerce, due to its higher labor intensity and customer expectations, is a clear signal that new automation solutions are the key to sustainable growth. Recent forecasts – Statista data, for example, points to a 50% rise of e-commerce to $7.4 TN worldwide by 2025 – add urgency.

Casey is a complete case picking solution, pairing Gideon's super flexible, AI & vision-based autonomous mobile robots and optimization software. It brings people and robots into an intelligent partnership, increasing throughput and productivity by removing inefficient workflows, costly infrastructure, and scalability bottlenecks. It eliminates product and equipment damage costs and reduces labor costs by up to 40%.

"We are proud to announce the new addition to our product family," said Josip Ćesić, Gideon CTO and co-founder. "The traditional case picking is an entirely manual process, and it comes with high cost, low safety, and limited scalability. We bring a new way to solve the old problem: enabling people and robots to collaborate closely and create more value by working together in an optimized way."

The Casey solution brings value by creating a measurable impact on multiple levels. It reduces costs and increases throughput and productivity by optimizing robot and people workflows, reducing in-aisle walking, and improving pick rate and accuracy. It provides real-time operations visibility, helping cut unplanned production downtime. And finally, it's easy to deploy and scale up or down with minimal impact on the existing infrastructure and workflows.

The Casey solution includes the company's autonomous mobile robots with a load capacity of 1000 kg/2200 lbs, powered by Gideon's proprietary autonomy stack and equipped with a simple picking application. The solution also comprises software that optimizes the workflow of people and robots for maximum productivity and enables quick integration with warehouse management systems, and smart devices.

To find more information on Casey, please visit the Gideon website. The press kit is available here. For the launch event, please visit the Gideon YouTube channel.

Photo-https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1826592/Gideon_Casey_case_picking.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1801375/Gideon_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gideon-launches-casey-the-autonomous-case-picking-and-process-optimization-solution-301555798.html

SOURCE Gideon