Gift of Life Michigan Selects OTAVA for Cloud Backup to Ensure Data Protection and Achieve Healthcare Compliance

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, a global leader in custom and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced that Gift of Life Michigan , the state's federally designated organ tissue recovery program, has selected OTAVA's Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365® to ensure data protection throughout the organization and maintain compliance with healthcare regulations.

"Gift of Life is an organization with an important mission that needs to safeguard the vital information within its systems," said Justin Keller, VP of Technology and Engineering, OTAVA. "It is a rewarding experience to work with their team and know that we are making a difference with our experience and cloud backup offering."

OTAVA® Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365® prevents data loss from accidental deletions, malware, security threats, and retention policy gaps. Gift of Life Michigan selected OTAVA to deliver this vital solution to ensure that its critical data - information about donors and recipients - is protected and available.

OTAVA will collaborate with Gift of Life Michigan to integrate OTAVA® Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365® into its environment. With this in place, the Gift of Life team will have full visibility and control over its backup environment. Gift of Life will also have access to OTAVA's team of experts for assisted recovery and support 24x7x365. Backups are encrypted with in-flight and at rest, ensuring the data is always protected.

"At Gift of Life Michigan, we have sensitive data located in applications like email, SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, and more. Previously, to keep our information safe, we relied on the retention policy included with Microsoft 365 but knew given the nature of our organization, we needed a more robust backup solution that also supported our compliance needs," said Eric Anderson, Director of IT Services, Gift of Life Michigan. "I have had prior experience working with OTAVA, so we knew that having their compliance expertise, accessible support, and world-class Cloud Backup in place would give us full peace of mind. We now have a trusted partner that is fully protecting our Microsoft 365 data and making sure we meet government and compliance standards."

Under the agreement, OTAVA is providing OTAVA® Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365® for 400 Gift of Life Michigan users. OTAVA's solution is powered by Veeam and will cover all products within the Microsoft 365 suite, including Outlook, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Teams data. As a cloud offering, Gift of Life Michigan gains a means to protect its data that is efficient and secure. No hardware or infrastructure is required, and OTAVA's secure hosting environment delivers the critical compliance needed to meet government standards, including HIPAA, PHI, and NEST.

Visit OTAVA's website for more information on its business resilience solutions, including Disaster Recovery as a Service, Backup and Data Protection, Security as a Service, and SIEM & SOC.

To learn more about Gift of Life Michigan and how to become an organ donor visit their website .

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gift-of-life-michigan-selects-otava-for-cloud-backup-to-ensure-data-protection-and-achieve-healthcare-compliance-302012434.html

SOURCE OTAVA