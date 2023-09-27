GigaDevice Launches the GD-xD-W515-EVAL Board: The All-in-One Kit for Rapid Prototyping and Development in Multiple Applications

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaDevice (SSE:603986), a leading provider of flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers, sensors, and analog technology, is proud to introduce the new All-in-One kit: GD-xD-W515-Eval Board. This evaluation platform leverages various GigaDevice products, enabling customers to evaluate multiple hardware and software combinations all within one comprehensive kit.



The GD-xD-W515-EVAL Board is the first evaluation kit in the xD series, it comprises a mainboard, a fingerprint board, and an LCD board within a compact footprint. It can be powered by either a battery or the Mini-USB interface of the GD-Link programmer. Through the integration of diverse GigaDevice’s high performance MCU (GD32W515PIQ6) , SPI NOR flash (GD25Q128E), capacitive fingerprint Sensor (GSL6157), battery management IC (GD30BC2416), and high-performance power IC (GD30LD1002), this EVAL board delivers tailored solutions to customers across a spectrum of applications, such as smart home HMI, smart door lock, and portable device control.

Key Features:

Privacy and Security: Supports secure fingerprint recognition and data management with encryption & authentication algorithm provided by GigaDevice’s fingerprint sensor and MCU.

Fast and Secure Data Access: Includes small package NOR Flash for accessing data via the QSPI interface at a clock frequency of 45MHz. Data can be encrypted/decrypted using the MCU’s Cryptographic Acceleration Unit (CAU).

High Efficiency Battery Charging: Supports battery charging currents of up to 1.5A.

System Protection: Provides USB power-on and wake-up voltage monitoring as well as battery voltage and power monitoring.

Accurate Battery Power Estimation: Accurately calculates battery power using current and voltage detection, optimized by the battery power calculation algorithm.

Touch Operation: Includes a capacitive touch key controlled by the MCU’s Touch Sensing Interface (TSI) for easy and quick operation.

Multiple Information Output Choices: Equipped with a flat vibration motor, multi-channel LEDs, and an LCD screen for versatile information output.

Multi-Dimensional Applications Support: Features an onboard high sensitivity MIC for MCU wake-up and a high-power port to support power-hungry components, such as heating coils.

Onboard Debug and Programming: Includes the GD-Link for on-chip debugging and MCU flash programming.

For more information please visit: www.gigadevice.com/gd-xd-w515-eval-board

