|
31.07.2020 03:39:00
GigaMedia Announces Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
TAIPEI, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its second-quarter 2020 unaudited financial results.
Comments from Management
In the second quarter of 2020, GigaMedia reported revenues of $1.83 million, with a gross profit $0.98 million, an operating loss of $0.55 million and the net loss of $0.42 million. Total revenues increased by 13.8% if compared to the previous quarter.
"In spite of the ongoing disruption of the pandemic to our operations, we have achieved clear improvements," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang. "We have reshaped our cost structure and remodeled our marketing strategies, thereby approximately halved the operating loss if comparing to the same quarter last year."
"And we are also enhancing the playability and stickiness of FunTown M, our in-house developed mobile platform of casual games," continued GigaMedia CEO James Huang, "which will be the most crucial piece to fall in place for our turning profitable beyond just break-even."
Second Quarter Overview
- Operating revenues increased by approximately 13.8% quarter-on-quarter, to $1.83 million from $1.60 million in last quarter, and 4.3% year-over-year from $1.75 million the same period last year. The increase was mainly attributable to our efforts in revitalizing Tales Runner, a 14-year-old licensed game we operate in Hong Kong.
- Gross profit increased slightly by 5.5% to $0.98 million from $0.93 million in last quarter, and increased by 27.2% compared to $0.77 million in the same period last year.
- The net asset value was $4.96 per share.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results
GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on browser/mobile games and casual games.
Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.
For the Second Quarter
GIGAMEDIA 2Q20 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except
2Q20
1Q20
Change
(%)
2Q20
2Q19
Change
(%)
Revenues
1,826
1,604
13.8
%
1,826
1,750
4.3
%
Gross Profit
978
927
5.5
%
978
769
27.2
%
Loss from Operations
(549)
(640)
NM
(549)
(1,122)
NM
Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia
(419)
(286)
NM
(419)
(614)
NM
Net Loss Per Share Attributable to
GigaMedia, Diluted
(0.04)
(0.03)
NM
(0.04)
(0.06)
NM
EBITDA (A)
(634)
(536)
NM
(634)
(1,000)
NM
Cash, Cash Equivalents and
Restricted Cash
56,783
57,311
(0.9)
%
56,783
58,015
(2.1)
%
NM= Not Meaningful
(A) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to
Second-Quarter Financial Results
- Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2020 increased by 13.8% quarter-on-quarter to $1.83 million from $1.60 million in last quarter, and by 4.3% year-over-year from $1.75 million the same period last year.
- Consolidated gross profit was $0.98 million, increased by 5.5% quarter-on-quarter and 27.2% year-over-year.
- Consolidated operating expenses were $1.53 million, comparable to the first quarter of 2020 and decreased by 19.3% if compared to the same period last year, which reflected a decrease in marketing expenses and general expenses.
- Consolidated loss from operation of the second quarter of 2020 was a loss of $0.55 million, reflecting an improvement from a loss of $0.64 million in the first quarter.
- Net loss in the second quarter of 2020 was $0.42 million, increasing from a net loss of $0.29 million in the first quarter this year mainly due to lower interest income and exchange loss in this quarter.
- Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the second quarter of 2020 amounted to $56.8 million, slightly decreased by 0.9% from $57.3 million as of the end of the first quarter.
Financial Position
GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounted to $56.8 million, or $5.14 per share, as of June 30, 2020.
Business Outlook
The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of July 30, 2020. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.
In the second half of 2020, we will continue improving productivities of the existing games, in which FunTown M, our own mobile platform of casual games, is expected to begin contributing to our revenues. Along with our various product lines and customer platform, we will gradually accumulate the momentum to an upward trend.
Meanwhile, our management continues evaluating and pursuing prospects of strategic investment targets that are with potential to expand our business and create greater shareholder value.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.
About the Numbers in This Release
Quarterly results
All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.
Q&A
For Q&A regarding the second quarter 2020 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to IR@gigamedia.com.tw, and the responses will be replied individually.
About GigaMedia
Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.
The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2020 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
(Tables to follow)
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three months ended
Six months ended
06/30/2020
03/31/2020
06/30/2019
06/30/2020
06/30/2019
unaudited
unaudited
unaudited
unaudited
unaudited
USD
USD
USD
USD
USD
Operating revenues
Digital entertainment service revenues
1,825,547
1,603,904
1,749,583
3,429,450
3,232,816
Other revenues
—
—
—
—
—
1,825,547
1,603,904
1,749,583
3,429,450
3,232,816
Operating costs
Cost of digital entertainment service
revenues
847,906
677,194
980,448
1,525,099
1,725,350
Cost of other revenues
—
—
—
—
—
847,906
677,194
980,448
1,525,099
1,725,350
Gross profit
977,641
926,710
769,135
1,904,351
1,507,466
Operating expenses
Product development and engineering
expenses
332,745
328,815
325,144
661,560
645,638
Selling and marketing expenses
367,529
410,475
580,539
778,004
1,106,542
General and administrative expenses
825,998
824,442
974,648
1,650,440
1,810,634
Other
(42)
2,984
11,165
2,942
16,380
1,526,230
1,566,716
1,891,496
3,092,946
3,579,194
Loss from operations
(548,589)
(640,006)
(1,122,361)
(1,188,595)
(2,071,728)
Non-operating income (expense)
Interest income
212,881
255,719
414,450
468,600
796,250
Foreign exchange (loss) gain - net
(82,357)
98,887
90,922
16,529
79,520
Other - net
(1,404)
(298)
3,416
(1,702)
50,328
129,120
354,308
508,788
483,427
926,098
Loss before income taxes
(419,469)
(285,698)
(613,573)
(705,168)
(1,145,630)
Income tax benefit (expense)
—
—
—
—
—
Net loss attributable to shareholders of
(419,469)
(285,698)
(613,573)
(705,168)
(1,145,630)
Loss per share attributable to GigaMedia
Basic
(0.04)
(0.03)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.10)
Diluted
(0.04)
(0.03)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.10)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
11,052,235
11,052,235
11,052,235
11,052,235
11,052,235
Diluted
11,052,235
11,052,235
11,052,235
11,052,235
11,052,235
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
06/30/2020
03/31/2020
06/30/2019
unaudited
unaudited
unaudited
USD
USD
USD
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
56,247,678
56,777,472
57,489,563
Accounts receivable - net
349,450
355,225
591,905
Prepaid expenses
228,794
276,010
275,551
Restricted cash
535,153
533,436
525,354
Other receivables
203,671
238,396
458,383
Other current assets
142,230
148,757
131,150
Total current assets
57,706,976
58,329,296
59,471,906
Property, plant & equipment - net
7,740
8,117
92,580
Intangible assets - net
17,111
17,965
23,545
Prepaid licensing and royalty fees
184,365
210,530
574,274
Other assets
290,687
285,319
1,035,529
Total assets
58,206,879
58,851,227
61,197,834
Liabilities and equity
Accounts payable
69,147
60,405
119,597
Accrued compensation
278,622
156,948
253,262
Accrued expenses
1,321,262
1,449,553
1,340,539
Unearned revenue
1,058,940
1,285,399
1,617,881
Other current liabilities
627,162
715,877
197,776
Total current liabilities
3,355,133
3,668,182
3,529,055
Other liabilities
3,653
7,337
781,187
Total liabilities
3,358,786
3,675,519
4,310,242
GigaMedia's shareholders' equity
54,848,093
55,175,708
56,887,592
Total liabilities and equity
58,206,879
58,851,227
61,197,834
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Three months ended
Six months ended
06/30/2020
03/31/2020
06/30/2019
06/30/2020
06/30/2019
unaudited
unaudited
unaudited
unaudited
unaudited
USD
USD
USD
USD
USD
Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA
Net loss attributable to GigaMedia
(419,469)
(285,698)
(613,573)
(705,168)
(1,145,630)
Depreciation
535
354
14,769
889
40,156
Amortization
(2,257)
4,657
12,830
2,400
25,729
Interest income
(212,881)
(255,719)
(414,450)
(468,600)
(796,250)
Interest expense
—
—
—
—
—
Income tax (benefit) expense
—
—
—
—
—
EBITDA
(634,072)
(536,406)
(1,000,424)
(1,170,479)
(1,875,995)
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gigamedia-announces-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-301103636.html
SOURCE GigaMedia Limited
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen deutlich leichter -- US-Börsen zum Sitzungsende mit gemischten Vorzeichen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten im Donnerstagshandel kräftige Verluste. An den US-Aktienmärkten entwickelten sich die Kurse letztlich in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Auch die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.