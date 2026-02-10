Gilat Satellite Networks Aktie
WKN: 886167 / ISIN: IL0010825102
|
10.02.2026 14:03:23
Gilat Satellite Expects Annual Results To Rise, But Stock Slip Over 15% In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.(GILT), a satellite networking technology company, on Tuesday initiated guidance for the full year.
Adi Sfadia, CEO of Gilat Satellite, said: "For 2026, we expect continued double digit growth supported by a strong backlog and healthy pipelines. Moreover, with a solid balance sheet and over $183 million in net cash, we are continually exploring additional growth opportunities and potential targets."
For fiscal 2026, Gilat Satellite expects adjusted EBITDA of $61 million to $66 million, with revenue of $500 million to $520 million.
For fiscal 2025, the company has posted adjusted EBITDA of $53.2 million, on revenue of $451.7 million.
GILT was down by 15.26% at $16.33 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.
|
09.02.26
|Ausblick: Gilat Satellite Networks vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Gilat Satellite Networks präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
11.11.25
|Ausblick: Gilat Satellite Networks veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Gilat Satellite Networks gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)