Gilat Subsidiary Secures $28 Mln Contract From Pronatel To Upgrade Peru's Broadband Network

(RTTNews) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) a satellite-based broadband communications provider, on Monday announced that its Peruvian subsidiary Gilat Perú signed a $28 million agreement with Pronatel, Peru's national telecommunications program, to upgrade broadband connectivity across the Ica region.

Construction of the project is expected to be completed by mid-2027, followed by a seven-year operational phase.

According to Gilat, the upgraded network will provide Internet speeds 20 times faster to 116 public institutions across the Ica region and provide free Wi-Fi access in 30 public squares.

The project is expected to strengthen network capacity to support the connectivity needs of public institutions and their access to digital services, including education, healthcare and public safety, the company said.

The Ica project is the fifth region in Peru to receive a broadband network upgrade since 2025.

The shares were trading at 18 cents or 1.79 percent lower at $9.85 on the Nasdaq.