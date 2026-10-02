Gilat's 2026 Outlook: Defense and In-Flight Connectivity Drive Strategic Growth Expansion

A technician at a defense contractor stares at a terminal in the Negev Desert, watching a satellite link stabilize. The link is secure, the data is flowing, and the connection persists through a contested radio frequency environment.

This is the world of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT), a company that engineers the ground-based hardware that keeps satellites talking to the people on the ground. Trading at $9.71 as of September 11, 2026, the stock has faced a volatile year, down 12% over the last 12 months as the market parses its shift from a legacy equipment provider into a specialized player in mission-critical defense and in-flight connectivity.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Gilat Satellite Networks an overall Superscore of 74 out of 100, placing it in the Above Average category. This score ranks it in the Top ~21% of all companies we track, indicating a performance profile ahead of roughly 79 out of every 100 companies we score. The Superscore is one data-driven signal worth investigating, and this article pairs the reasons the score is high with the reasons it is not higher so you can weigh both sides before doing more work.

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