Gildan Activewear Q3 Adj. Gross Profit Rises; Sales Up 6%

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL, GIL.TO) reported third-quarter adjusted profit per share of $0.84 compared to $0.80, prior year. Adjusted gross profit increased to $252.2 million from $251.8 million, last year.

Net profit was $153.0 million or $0.84 per share compared to $188.3 million or $0.95 per share, prior year.

Sales increased to $850.0 million from $801.6 million, a year ago.

The Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.169 per share, payable on December 19, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 23, 2022.

