Gildan Activewear Q4 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL, GIL.TO) reported net earnings of $84 million, or $0.47 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net earnings of $174 million, or $0.89 per share, last year. Adjusted net earnings was $117 million, or $0.65 per share compared to $149 million, or $0.76 per share, last year. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.67, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the fourth quarter was $720 million, down 8% over the prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $759.54 million in revenue.

For 2023, the company expects revenue growth to be in the low single digit range; and adjusted EPS in line with 2022.

The Board has approved a 10% increase in the amount of the current quarterly dividend and has declared a cash dividend of $0.186 per share, payable on April 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 14, 2023.

The company also announced that its Board has approved the renewal and adoption of a shareholder rights plan, which will become effective upon confirmation and approval by the shareholders at the annual meeting of shareholders to be held on May 4, 2023. If approved by the shareholders, the Rights Plan will remain in effect until the close of business on the date of the annual meeting of shareholders in 2026, with one renewal option.

Shares of Gildan Activewear are down 5% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.