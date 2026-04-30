Gildan Activewear Aktie

Gildan Activewear für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 915121 / ISIN: CA3759161035

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.04.2026 13:06:17

Gildan Activewear Slips To Q1 Loss; Reiterates FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO), a Canadian-based manufacturer and seller of various apparel products, on Thursday reported loss in the first quarter of 2026 compared to earnings in the previous year due to higher SG&A expenses and financing costs related to the HanesBrands acquisition, along with proactive inventory reduction and integration-related charges.

The company reiterates its full year 2026 outlook.

For the first quarter, net loss came in at $55.1 million compared with $84.7 million in the previous year.

Loss per share was down 153.6 percent at $0.30 versus $0.56 last year.

Adjusted net income declined 10.9 percent to $80.1 million from $89.8 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.43 versus $0.59 last year.

Operating loss came in at $1.3 million compared with income of $129.6 million in the prior year.

However, adjusted operating income increased to $166.8 million from $135.5 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $221.1 million from $165.8 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased 63.8 percent to $1.17 billion from $711.7 million in the previous year.

Further, the Board declared a cash dividend of $0.249 per share, payable on June 15, to shareholders of record as of May 20.

Looking ahead, the company maintains revenue at expecting $6 billion to $6.2 billion range in the full-year 2026.

Adjusted earnings per share is expected to range between $4.20 to $4.40 for the full year 2026.

On Wednesday, Gildan Activewear closed trading 2.83% lesser at C$76.97 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gildan Activewear IncShs

mehr Nachrichten