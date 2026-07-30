Gildan Activewear To Sell HanesBrands Australia For A$700 Mln; Lifts Annual Adj. Income Outlook

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL, GIL.TO), a Canadian clothing company, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal to sell its HanesBrands Australian Business to BBFIT Investments Pte Ltd for around A$700 million.

Gildan will use the proceeds from the transaction, to be closed in the second-half of 2026, to repay a portion of debt. BBFIT Investments Pte Ltd is an associated entity of BB Retail Capital, a private investment company.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Gildan now anticipates adjusted income from continuing operations of $4.65 to $4.75 per share, an increase of around 32.5% to 35% year over year. Earlier, the company had projected adjusted earnings of $4.20 to $4.40 per share for the year.

Gildan now expects its annual revenue from continuing operations to be at the low end of the previously communicated guidance range of $6 billion to $6.2 billion.