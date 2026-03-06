Duolingo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWBB / ISIN: US26603R1068
|
06.03.2026 22:31:10
Gilder Gagnon Howe Dumps 66,000 Duolingo Shares Worth $15.7 Million
On February 17, 2026, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co LLC disclosed a sale of a portion of its Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) shares.According to a recent SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co LLC sold 66,397 shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $15.65 million based on the average closing price for the period. The value of the fund’s Duolingo holding declined by $95.44 million over the quarter, a figure that includes both the share sale and stock price changes.Duolingo, Inc. offers a broad language selection and provides its services primarily through a website and mobile app.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
