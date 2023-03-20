|
20.03.2023 14:02:54
Gilead Exercises Option To License Nurix's Protein Degrader Molecule NX-0479
(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical companies Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) announced Monday that Gilead has exercised its option to exclusively license Nurix's investigational targeted protein degrader molecule NX-0479.
This bivalent degrader, designated GS-6791, is the first development candidate resulting from the previously announced Nurix-Gilead collaboration to discover, develop, and commercialize a pipeline of innovative targeted protein degradation therapies.
Under the terms, for the NX-0479 option that Gilead is exercising, Nurix will receive an option exercise payment of $20 million and potentially could receive up to an additional $425 million in clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, as well as up to low double-digit tiered royalties on product net sales.
GS-6791 is a potent, selective, oral IRAK4 degrader that targets both the scaffold and kinase functions of the IRAK4 protein kinase to block inflammatory responses downstream of toll-like receptors (TLR) and the pro-inflammatory IL1 cytokine family of receptors (IL1Rs).
IRAK4 degradation has potential applications in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and other inflammatory diseases.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gilead Sciences Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Gilead Sciences Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gilead Sciences Inc.
|73,52
|-0,90%
|Nurix Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|9,52
|5,66%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Fed-Entscheid am Mittwoch: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX dreht trotz CS-Übernahme letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt fester -- Verluste zum Handelsende an Asiens Börsen
Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zum Wochenstart aufwärts. Die Übernahme der Credit Suisse durch die UBS sorgte am heimischem Aktienmarkt zunächst für Sorgen, der ATX drehte aber bis zum Handelsende noch ins Plus. Auch beim DAX wurde die Stimmung im Handelsverlauf besser. Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich weiter verunsichert.