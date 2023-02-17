Gilead : Phase 2 Data Show Benefit Of Trodelvy Across Multiple Types Of Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) announced a positive results from three cohorts of the Phase 2 TROPHY-U-01 study of Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancer or mUC.

The data demonstrated that Trodelvy produced both rapid and durable responses for patients across a range of hard-to-treat types of mUC including platinum-ineligible and rapidly progressing, post-platinum mUC.

"The TROPHY-U-01 data show consistent benefit of Trodelvy across multiple types of metastatic urothelial cancer, including the most difficult-to-treat and, often times, frail patients where treatment options are still scarce," said Bill Grossman, Senior Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head, Gilead Oncology.

Longer-term follow-up across Cohorts 1, 2, and 3 of TROPHY-U-01 provides an increasing body of evidence supporting the potential benefit of treating mUC with Trodelvy across clinically relevant, hard-to-treat patient populations.

Gilead noted that oral presentation highlighted Trodelvy efficacy of 13.5 months overall survival in patients with platinum-Ineligible Metastatic UC after checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

Trodelvy demonstrated 12.8 months overall survival in patients with Metastatic UC whose disease progressed rapidly following platinum-based chemotherapy.

