15.08.2022 14:48:43
Gilead: Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 Study With Trodelvy Shows Clinically Meaningful Survival Results
(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) reported statistically significant and clinically meaningful results from the second interim analysis of the key secondary endpoint of overall survival in the phase 3 TROPiCS-02 study evaluating Trodelvy in patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer who received prior endocrine therapy, CDK4/6 inhibitors and two to four lines of chemotherapy. The company has submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application to the FDA.
Merdad Parsey, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences, said: "We look forward to discussing these results with global health authorities, as pre-treated HR+/HER2- metastatic disease patients currently have limited treatment options and poor quality of life."
