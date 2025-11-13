Gilead Sciences Aktie
WKN: 885823 / ISIN: US3755581036
|
13.11.2025 14:58:56
Gilead Reports Positive Phase 3 Results For Bictegravir/ Lenacapavir Single-tablet Regimen For HIV
(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) on Thursday announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 ARTISTRY-1 trial evaluating the company's single-tablet regimen of bictegravir and lenacapavir (BIC/LEN) for the treatment of HIV.
Phase 2/3 ARTISTRY-1 study compared the combination of bictegravir and lenacapavir against current multi-tablet therapies in people with HIV who are virologically suppressed on complex regimens.
The trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that BIC/LEN was statistically non-inferior in efficacy to multi-tablet regimens. The regimen was generally well tolerated, with no new or significant safety concerns observed.
Gilead said it plans to file the Phase 3 data from the ARTISTRY trials with regulatory authorities.
