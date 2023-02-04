|
04.02.2023 08:36:26
Gilead Sciences : FDA Approves Trodelvy In Pre-treated HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer
(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative (IHC 0, IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer who have received endocrine-based therapy and at least two additional systemic therapies in the metastatic setting.
The approval was based on statistically significant and clinically meaningful progression-free survival and overall survival data from the Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 study.
Gilead noted that Trodelvy could now provide new hope for people living with pre-treated HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer, building on the transformative role that Trodelvy is already playing for people with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.
