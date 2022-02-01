|
01.02.2022 23:36:46
Gilead Sciences FY22 Outlook Below Street View
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) provided guidance for full-year 2022.
The company expects total product sales between $23.8 billion and $24.3 billion, while total product sales, excluding Veklury, are expected to be between $21.8 billion and $22.3 billion.
The company expects earnings between $4.70 and $5.20 per share and adjusted earnings between $6.20 and $6.70 per share.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $6.91 per share and revenues of $24.39 billion.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!