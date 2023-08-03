|
03.08.2023 22:45:06
Gilead Sciences Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $1.05 billion, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $1.14 billion, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.69 billion or $1.34 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $6.60 billion from $6.26 billion last year.
Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $1.05 Bln. vs. $1.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.83 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.64 -Revenue (Q2): $6.60 Bln vs. $6.26 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.45 - $6.80 Full year revenue guidance: $26.3 - $26.7 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gilead Sciences Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Gilead Sciences Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gilead Sciences Inc.
|72,08
|4,46%