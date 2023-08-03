Gilead Sciences Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.05 billion, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $1.14 billion, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.69 billion or $1.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $6.60 billion from $6.26 billion last year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.05 Bln. vs. $1.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.83 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.64 -Revenue (Q2): $6.60 Bln vs. $6.26 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.45 - $6.80 Full year revenue guidance: $26.3 - $26.7 Bln