Gilead Sciences Aktie

Gilead Sciences für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 885823 / ISIN: US3755581036

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08.05.2026 00:32:37

Gilead Sciences Inc. Reports Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.02 billion, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $1.31 billion, or $1.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.54 billion or $2.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $6.96 billion from $6.66 billion last year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.02 Bln. vs. $1.31 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.61 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $6.96 Bln vs. $6.66 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ -1.05 To $ -0.65

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