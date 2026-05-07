Gilead Sciences Aktie
WKN: 885823 / ISIN: US3755581036
|
08.05.2026 00:32:37
Gilead Sciences Inc. Reports Advance In Q1 Income
(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $2.02 billion, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $1.31 billion, or $1.04 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.54 billion or $2.03 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $6.96 billion from $6.66 billion last year.
Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $2.02 Bln. vs. $1.31 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.61 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $6.96 Bln vs. $6.66 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ -1.05 To $ -0.65
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!