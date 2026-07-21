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WKN DE: A0YD8Q / ISIN: US58933Y1055

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21.07.2026 17:01:51

Gilead Sciences, Merck Announce Findings From Phase 3 ISLEND-1 And ISLEND-2 Trials

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and Merck (MRK) announced the detailed outcomes from the Phase 3 ISLEND-1 and ISLEND-2 trials, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of the once-weekly single tablet regimen of islatravir 2 mg/lenacapavir 300 mg or ISL/LEN in adults living with HIV.

At Week 48 in the ISLEND-1 trial, the primary endpoint data showed high rates of virologic suppression across ISL/LEN treatment groups in both trials and were non-inferior to global guideline-recommended BIKTARVY.

Meanwhile, ISLEND-2 results demonstrated that ISL/LEN was non-inferior to daily oral standard-of-care HIV treatments at Week 48.

Additionally, participants who switched to once-weekly oral ISL/LEN reported higher treatment satisfaction and lower treatment burden compared with taking standard-of-care daily HIV treatments based on HIV Patient Perspective of Regimen Change outcomes reporting, the company stated.

"The 48-week findings provide the evidence for ISL/LEN as the potential first once-weekly oral treatment option to help support long-term treatment needs and be responsive to the preferences of people living with HIV," said Amy Colson, Research Director at Community Resource Initiative and Medical Director of the Zinberg Clinic at Cambridge Health Alliance.

The company will present data from both trials during late-breaking sessions at AIDS 2026 on July 29, 2026, which will form the basis of regulatory submissions.

Currently, GILD is trading at $130.63, down 1.88 percent on the Nasdaq.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Gilead Sciences Inc. 115,20 0,84% Gilead Sciences Inc.
Merck Co. 112,02 1,10% Merck Co.

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