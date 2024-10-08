|
08.10.2024 03:25:40
Gilead Sciences : Phase 3 Data Shows 96% Reduction In HIV Infections With Lenacapavir
(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) announced that additional data from its pivotal Phase 3 PURPOSE 2 trial demonstrated a 96% reduction in HIV infections with Lenacapavir compared to the background HIV incidence among a geographically diverse population of cisgender men and gender-diverse individuals.
The new data are being presented during an oral abstract session on October 8 at the 5th HIV Research for Prevention Conference (HIVR4P) in Lima, Peru.
According to the company, Lenacapavir was highly effective at reducing infections among trial participants: 99.9% of participants did not acquire HIV in the lenacapavir group, with 2 incident cases among 2,179 participants. The results demonstrated superiority of twice-yearly lenacapavir over bHIV, with 96% relative risk reduction, compared with 9 incident cases among 1,086 individuals in the Truvada group. Additionally, twice-yearly lenacapavir was 89% more effective than once-daily Truvada.
Gilead said it will begin regulatory filings for Lenacapavir for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) by the end of 2024. The company also recently announced voluntary licensing partnerships aimed at expanding future access to Lenacapavir in high-incidence, resource-limited countries.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gilead Sciences Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Gilead Sciences Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gilead Sciences Inc.
|78,53
|-0,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationszahlen im Blick: ATX unentschlossen -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen im Plus - Hang Seng haussiert
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag zunächst volatil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt weist im Donnerstagshandel Abschläge aus. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen sind am Donnerstag positive Vorzeichen zu sehen, vor allem in Hongkong dominieren die Bullen.