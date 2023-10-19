|
Gilead Sciences Presents Three-year Outcomes From BICSTaR Study With Biktarvy
(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) reported new long-term real-world data from the BICSTaR study highlighting the safety and efficacy profile of Biktarvy as a treatment regimen for a broad range of people with HIV, including those with a prior treatment history or comorbidities. Overall, Biktarvy was found to be highly effective for trial participants after three years of follow-up, with 97% of treatment-nave and 97% of treatment-experienced participants virologically suppressed.
"The results complement the results observed in multiple Phase 3 clinical trials, which demonstrate the sustained efficacy, safety profile, and high barrier to resistance of Biktarvy," said Fernando Bognar, Vice President of Global Medical Affairs for HIV at Gilead Sciences.
