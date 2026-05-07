Gilead Sciences Aktie
WKN: 885823 / ISIN: US3755581036
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08.05.2026 00:32:22
Gilead Sciences Q1 Profit Jumps, Raises 2026 Sales Outlook
(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Thursday reported first-quarter results with profit rising from last year, supported by higher product sales and improved operating income.
Total revenue increased to $6.96 billion in the first quarter of 2026 from $6.67 billion in the same period last year.
Net income climbed to $2.02 billion, or $1.61 per share, compared with $1.32 billion, or $1.04 per share, in the first quarter of 2025.
Gilead also raised its 2026 product sales guidance to a range of $30.0 billion to $30.4 billion, up from its prior outlook of $29.6 billion to $30.0 billion.
GILD is currently trading after hours at $131.79, down $2.27 or 1.69 percent on the Nasdaq.
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