08.08.2024 22:43:56

Gilead Sciences Q2 Profit Rises, Revises Full-year Guidance - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, Non-GAAP Earnings)

While reporting its results for the second quarter, Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) revised its outlook for the full-year 2024.

The company now expects earnings of breakeven per share to $0.30 per share and adjusted earnings of $3.60 to $3.90 per share. Previously, the company expected earnings of $0.10 to $0.50 per share and adjusted earnings of $3.45 to $3.85 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $3.75 per share.

Q2 Results:

The company's bottom line totaled $1.614 billion or $1.29 per share. This compares with $1.045 billion, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.01 per share, compared to $1.34 per share last year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $6.954 billion from $6.599 billion last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gilead Sciences Inc.mehr Nachrichten