Gilead Sciences Aktie

Gilead Sciences für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 885823 / ISIN: US3755581036

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.06.2026 14:21:33

Gilead Sciences Secures European Commission Marketing Authorization For Trodelvy

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Trodelvy, also known as sacituzumab govitecan-hziy, as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer or TNBC.

The approval is based on the findings from the Phase 3 ASCENT-03 study which demonstrated a highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful progression-free survival for Trodelvy compared to standard of care chemotherapy as a first-line treatment.

During the study, Trodelvy also demonstrated a 38% reduced risk of disease progression or death in patients who are not candidates for PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors.

Additionally, the company has submitted a supplemental filing to the European Medicines Agency for Trodelvy in combination with Keytruda for the treatment of PD-L1 positive unresectable locally advanced or metastatic TNBC.

The supplemental filing is backed by data from the Phase 3 ASCENT-04 study. If approved, Trodelvy will become a potential backbone treatment in 1L metastatic TNBC, across PD-L1 status in Europe.

Meanwhile, the biopharmaceutical company has also submitted supplemental filings to the Food and Drug Administration in the U.S. for Trodelvy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic.

In the pre-market hours, GILD is trading at $126.00, up 0.90 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gilead Sciences Inc.

mehr Nachrichten