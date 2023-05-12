|
12.05.2023 11:30:00
Gilead Sciences Stock: Bear vs. Bull
You may know of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) because of its blockbuster coronavirus treatment Veklury. The product was the first approved for hospitalized patients during the early days of the pandemic. But Gilead also is the world's top seller of HIV drugs and commercializes treatments for cancer and liver disease, too.Still, Gilead stock hasn't delivered great gains for investors in recent times. In fact, the S&P 500 has outperformed Gilead over the past five years. Does this mean you shouldn't invest in the drugmaker? Let's consider the bear and bull cases before deciding.Gilead has struggled to consistently deliver annual revenue growth ever since its hepatitis C portfolio's revenue reached a peak back in 2015. In fact, Gilead's most recent big revenue driver has been Veklury. For example, the coronavirus treatment helped Gilead increase product sales by 10% back in 2020. Without Veklury, product sales would have slipped.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
