04.05.2023 13:50:00
Gilead Sciences Stock Has Only Done This in 1 of the Past 7 Years
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) has a bright future ahead with HIV treatment Sunlenca obtaining approval from the Food and Drug Administration last year and cancer drug Trodelvy continuing to show strong growth. However, despite its strong growth prospects today, Gilead Sciences hasn't always made for a good investment. Last year, the stock did something it hadn't done in the previous six years.In recent years you would have been better off investing in the S&P 500 most of the time because the index has fairly consistently outperformed the healthcare stock. Last year, however, was an exception, with Gilead's returns finally eclipsing the broad market index:Continue reading
