Gilead Sciences To Buy Remaining Worldwide Rights Of Trodelvy

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) agreed to acquire remaining worldwide rights of Trodelvy. Gilead will assume responsibility for clinical development and commercialization in greater China and South Korea, among other Asian markets.

Trodelvy is approved for second-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in over 35 countries.

Gilead said it reached an agreement with Everest Medicines to transfer all development and commercialization rights to Gilead for Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan) in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Mongolia.

In China mainland and Singapore, Trodelvy is approved for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer or TNBC who have received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease.

Gilead said it continues to work closely with regulatory bodies in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan, where New Drug Applications, filed by Everest Medicines for metastatic TNBC, are currently under review.

As per the terms of the agreement, Gilead will make a $280 million upfront payment to Everest. In addition, Everest is eligible to receive up to $175 million in potential additional payments upon achievement of certain regulatory and commercial milestones.

Gilead will also have the opportunity to recruit Everest employees working directly on the Trodelvy program. The transaction is expected to close later this year.

Trodelvy U.S. Prescribing Information has a Boxed Warning for severe or life-threatening neutropenia and severe diarrhea.