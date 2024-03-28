|
28.03.2024 14:17:30
Gilead's SNDA For Vemlidy Gets FDA Approval To Treat Chronic HBV Infection In Pediatric Patients
(RTTNews) - Thursday, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced that the FDA has approved the supplemental new drug application or sNDA to expand the indication for Vemlidy also known as tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets.
This approval allows for the once-daily treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus or HBV infection in pediatric patients aged six years and older, weighing at least 25 kg, with compensated liver disease.
In 2022, Vemlidy received FDA approval for pediatric patients aged 12 and older with compensated liver disease. Previously, in 2016, it was approved as a once-daily treatment for chronic HBV infection in adults.
The approval of Vemlidy for this pediatric patient population is backed by Week 96 data from a Phase 2 clinical trial that compared treatment with Vemlidy 25 mg to placebo.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gilead Sciences Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Gilead Sciences Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gilead Sciences Inc.
|67,96
|1,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.