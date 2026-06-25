Gilead Sciences Aktie
WKN: 885823 / ISIN: US3755581036
|
25.06.2026 07:41:14
Gilead's Trodelvy Wins FDA Approval For First-Line Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Trodelvy for the first-line treatment of adults with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer.
Trodelvy is now approved for first-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) as a standalone therapy for patients not eligible for PD-(L)1 inhibitors and in combination with Keytruda for patients with PD-L1-positive disease.
The FDA's decision was supported by data from the Phase 3 ASCENT-03 and ASCENT-04/KEYNOTE-D19 studies. In ASCENT-03, Trodelvy monotherapy reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 38% compared with chemotherapy in patients ineligible for PD-L1-directed treatment. In ASCENT-04, the combination of Trodelvy and Keytruda reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 35% versus Keytruda plus chemotherapy in patients with PD-L1-positive disease.
Following the positive trial results, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) lists Trodelvy, with or without Keytruda, as a Category 1 preferred first-line treatment option for mTNBC regardless of PD-L1 status. Trodelvy also has a category 1 recommendation in second-line mTNBC and in pre-treated HR+/HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer.
The drug is currently approved in more than 60 countries for second-line or later metastatic triple-negative breast cancer and in more than 50 countries for certain patients with pre-treated HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gilead Sciences Inc.
|
19.06.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Gilead Sciences-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Gilead Sciences-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
16.06.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 beendet den Handel im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16.06.26
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
16.06.26
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt ab (finanzen.at)
|
12.06.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Gilead Sciences-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Gilead Sciences-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
09.06.26