Gillian M. Nielsen is recognized by Continental Who's Who

EL CAJON, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gillian M. Nielsen is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Professional of the Year in the field of Painting & Wallcovering as President of Contemporary Surface Solutions, LLC.

San Diego's Contemporary Surface Solutions, LLC brings over 33 years of experience and quality work to their client's projects. Providing services in all Surface Painting and Wallcovering; all aspects of Fabric, Vinyl, Digital Murals, Wood-Pulp & Wood-like, Architectural Films: Belbien, Altyno, LG and Fabric wrapped wall and ceiling panels, Contemporary Surface Solutions offers the best in surfacing services, partnering with providers noted for their high-quality and durable materials. Contemporary Surface Solutions holds a WBE certification which is one of the most widely recognized and respected certifications in the nation that accredits a business as women owned. Additionally, Contemporary Surface Solutions is Small Business Certified with the State of California and is considered by others in the industry to be the client-preferred surfacing business of the area despite its status as a locally owned, independently small company.

Boasting expert knowledge of application of all painting and wallpaper products, Ms. Nielsen has served in the Commercial Painting industry for 34 years. She started painting residentially at the age of 20 and by 21, she was painting commercially by 22, she was the first female commercial foreman in the greater San Diego area. Working for only 4 companies in her lifetime; the first company she worked for 5 years, the second for 6 months and the third she started as a painter and by her 3rd year she was the field superintendent. At that same company, Ms. Nielsen became an estimator/project manager by year 5. She stayed there for 23 years and was a 25% shareholder when her partner & she started CSS, a woman-owned division for specialty finishes, which she became 100% owner in 2017. With over 20 years of expertise in management, project estimating and executive leadership, Ms. Nielsen and her company are widely considered to be one of San Diego's top commercial painting contractors yet her sentiment remains "Not to be the biggest, just to have a great reputation."

In addition to serving the community through her professional surfacing services, Ms. Nielsen also services her communities' local chapters of nationwide charitable organizations. Ms. Nielsen is a charitable contributor to St. Jude's Research Hospital as well as her community Animal Shelter & newest involvement with the local chapter of Humble Design. She is a volunteer for the local food bank and has donated materials and labor for Charity painting projects.

For more information, please visit https://contemporarysurfacesolutions.com/

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gillian-m-nielsen-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300965007.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who