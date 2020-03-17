Gilsbar Names Paul Johnson Senior Director of Population Health Management

COVINGTON, La., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilsbar is proud to announce a recent promotion for our Director of Population Health Management Paul Johnson to Senior Director. This expansion of Mr. Johnson's role reflects Gilsbar's commitment to our clients, brokers, and members to consistently improve upon the services we offer and by continually developing innovative solutions to their needs.

"Hank Miltenberger, Gilsbar's President, and our executive team have always believed that innovative population health management programs are the foundation of a successful, thriving company" shared Paul. "Over the last 10 years we have built a team of over 50 clinicians ranging from Registered Nurses, Dietitians and Social Workers to a Clinical Laboratory Scientist and Doctor of Pharmacy. Our goal is to lower costs for the group, simplify the experience and improve the health of our members. I'm very fortunate to lead such a diverse, intelligent, fun staff who care deeply for the members they serve."

Ryan Haun, Gilsbar Vice President, shared, "Paul is a natural leader who establishes an environment of quality and performance without sacrificing the care and personal attention to needs that our members want. Combined with his extensive professional healthcare background, these qualities help make his team successful and we appreciate the investment he has made here at Gilsbar. We are fortunate to have him."



SOURCE Gilsbar